Put your arrogance aside and withdraw E-Levy – Apaak to Government

Implementation of the E-levy started on May 1

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has advised the government to withdraw the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

According to the MP, he does not see the essence of continuing with the collection of the levy since it is not yielding the needed result the government had projected.



“Kudos to the good people of Ghana for refusing to be exploited by the corrupt and unaccountable Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government via the obnoxious, regressive, unjustified E-levy foisted on them. I pray more Ghanaians will avoid paying E-Levy.



“We gave humane options of raising revenue, they refused: plug revenue loopholes at the ports; stop tax exemptions, pass the law to that effect; act on findings of the Auditor General; cut down on none critical expenditure, luxury travels, legacy projects,” the MP disclosed in a statement.



He continued: They arrogantly and capriciously cancelled road tolls, spent our money holding predetermined city, town and village hall fora/meetings, largely, feeding themselves, their party people, while blocking out genuine critical voices.

“They claimed Ghanaians supported E-Levy, and, we were pushing propaganda when it was obvious the opposite was true. Now the verdict is clear, the masses have rejected E-Levy. They forced a donkey to the river but can’t force it to drink H2O.”



Dr. Apaak further stated that the NDC remains opposed to the E-Levy.



“Ghanaians agree with us and have spoken loudly as the figures from the revenue from the E-Levy so far show, GHC 60 Million instead of GHC 600 million, that E-Levy is not acceptable to the people as a revenue mobilization measure.



“It’s time they put their egos and arrogance aside and withdraw the rejected E-Levy. It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his/her mind, they should consider the humane options we proposed. As suggested by John Dramani Mahama, call a national forum on the national economy, let’s find acceptable solutions.”