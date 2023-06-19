Put your families first in everything you do – Mahama to fathers

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has urged fathers to place their families first in all they do.

In a father’s message on Sunday June 18, 2023, former President Mahama commended fathers for the hard work for their families.



“I want to take a moment to recognize my fellow fathers, for the incredible work that you do as fathers. Today, we celebrate you and all that you bring to our society.



“Our love and dedication to our children, both biological and others, is truly admirable. Let us continue to put our families first in everything that we do,” Mr. Mahama advised.

He continued: “I must say that, on occasions such as today, we must use it, as we are celebrated or we celebrate ourselves, to strengthen our resilience in playing our role as fathers. Congratulations for all you do to support your families and communities.”



“Happy Father’s Day!”