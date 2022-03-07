1
Putin's message to Ghana causes stir on social media

Nana Akufo Addo And Vladimir Putin 54 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vladimir Putin

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana marks 65th Independence Anniversary

Akufo-Addo warns against coups

Putin sends a message to Ghana

A message from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Ghana on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary appears to have made some Ghanaians uncomfortable, per their social media posts.

The Russian Embassy in Accra on Sunday, March 6, 2022, issued a heartfelt message to the country from its president, Vladimir Putin.

The Embassy tweeted, “President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Ghana!”

A section of the statement from Putin accompanying the tweet also read: “The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”

The message from Putin might have come from a good place but some Ghanaians are concerned that the Russian leader recognizes the country.

Whiles some view it as an indication of the good ties that exist between Ghana and the country which was facilitated by Nkrumah’s engagement with the then Soviet Union, others are also scared.

Their apprehension stems from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and some statements by some government officials.

To these people, Putin albeit indirectly is warning Ghana not to take a side on the issue and that any position to the contrary could spell doom for the country.

Read some of the comments below:



















