QNET’S Free Fingreen reaches more than one thousand women and young people in Ghana

File Photo

Source: QNET

QNET, a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life, has successfully organised free FinGreen financial literacy training for more than one thousand women, young people, business owners and students in Ghana. Three tailor-made sessions of the FinGreen training took place at the Accra Technical University, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission hall in Accra and the Ho Technical University in the Volta Region of Ghana.

FinGreen is QNET’s signature financial literacy programme reflecting the company’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities worldwide. It is aimed at educating young people, women, and small-scale business owners, especially in underserved communities, and equipping them with essential financial knowledge and skills needed for their personal and business decision-making, thereby contributing to the general economic and financial growth of the country.



FinGreen was officially launched in Ghana in October 24, 2023 in a well-publicised event, attracting financial experts, leaders in the banking sector, university professors, local government officials, students, female traders and many media organisations. The official launch created more awareness about the financial literacy challenge in Ghana and proffered the FinGreen solution.



QNET’s Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Biram Fall explained: “During the official launch of Fingreen in Ghana, I was amazed at the level of reception it had, especially from young people, women, small business operators and other key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, who attended the launch at the Marriott Hotel in Accra. It showed that FinGreen was filling a gap that existed and needed to be filled. Now, more than one thousand young women and youth in Ghana have been taught a better way of taking critical personal and business financial decisions. The training has empowered them to be able to plan better for their present and future and to also impact others with their newly acquired financial literacy skills.”



Ms. Abass Bushira, a young woman leading an agricultural venture testified: “The FinGreen training felt like it was designed with me in mind. The curriculum covered topics such as budgeting, investment strategies, debt management, banking, financial planning and others. These are areas that are very relevant to my business and personal finance. I really learnt a lot and I’m in the process of improving my business and my life.”

According to Michael Andoh, a student of the Accra Technical University, “I have learnt how to achieve personal financial discipline and how to carefully prepare a simple budget for my personal expenses. Many students do not think about their financial future because they think things would naturally fall into place. I have learnt that such mindset is very misleading.”



FinGreen was facilitated in Ghana between October and December 2023 through a strategic collaboration with J. A. Abrahams & Co, a distinguished 65-year-old firm with extensive expertise in assurance services, accountancy, tax, and business advisory services.



FinGreen is fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Addis Ababa Agenda, recognizing that achieving financial inclusion is a critical component of sustainable development. Since its launch in 2022 in Nigeria and Turkey, QNET’s FinGreen has empowered more than 3200 individuals to take control of their financial future.



For more information about QNET and FinGreen, please visit https://www.qnet.net/fingreen/