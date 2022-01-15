QNet makes new year donations to children's home, less privigeled

Some of the beneficiaries display their gifts

QNET, a leading Direct Selling Company has marked the New Year with several impactful donations to underserved and less privileged communities, families and children across many countries in West, Central and East Africa.

QNET provided food kits, cleaning supplies, assorted drinks, toiletries, groceries, school sandals, clothings, and other essentials in Ghana, Togo, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Burkina, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. The gesture reflects the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) mandate and its commitment to making a positive impact on the communities it operates in.



“Poverty puts people at greater risk of getting infected, and also makes them carry the brunt of its economic fallout. Due to the pandemic, many have lost their source of income and are living in uncertainty. We wanted to do the little we could to bring some joy and happiness to those who need it the most, during this festive period. This initiative aims to enrich the lives of many and is aligned with the company’s philosophy – Raise Yourself to Help Mankind (RYTHM).” said Mr FALL, Regional General Manager of QNET Subsaharan Africa.



In Ghana, the company donated durable school sandals, school bags and clothings to students of the School of the Blind in Cape Coast through a Non-Governmental Organization called ANOPA.

In Togo, a partnership with the Red Cross allowed to give back to sick people in three hospitals in Lomé. Over 100 people visited with food and toiletries kits.



In Côte d’Ivoire, QNET gives support to the NGO Chance Lael; medicines, foods, toiletries and gifts have been offered for burned children of “Centre des Grands Brulés” of Abidjan.



In Burkina, Mali and Cameroon, three orphanages received foods and toiletries from QNET.