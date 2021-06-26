QR codes on Coronavirus vaccination cards not activated yet - Okoe-Boye

Ghana's QR code on the COVID-19 cards issued to vaccinated Ghanaians is reportedly invalid.

The COVID-19 cards are intended to give Ghanaian travellers the ability to travel without undergoing a COVID-19 test at the various airports because the QR code, otherwise called hologram, will provide details of those who have received the vaccines.



But there are numerous complaints that the card doesn't function.



Some Ghanaian travelers have whined about scanning the cards only for it to show nothing.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', a former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye corroborated the claims stating the cards are not functioning because they haven't been activated yet.

He blamed the non-activation of the cards on cost.



''The cards are now digital. It can be tracked but they haven't activated the system because, as we speak, there's a cost involved in getting digitized and having it activated so that you can check. All comes with running cost; there's an amount you have to pay every month for the verification,'' he revealed.



He pleaded with Ghanaians to bear with government saying ''because it (the card) has not more or less become a requirement across borders, if you go and activate, you'll pay for the running cost when it is not being utilized...So, as we speak, we're not paying for the utilization of the service but we've paid for its establishment. So, I plead with you; there's a cost for everything''.



