Qeenmother recommends ways of dealings with homosexuality in prisons

File photo

Nana Akua Dwum II, Edubiasehemaa, has requested that the government constructs guest houses for inmates in our country’s prisons so inmates can have intimacy with their partners.

The queen mother believes that if her proposal is implemented, it would help to reduce the issue of homosexuality and lesbianism in our prisons.



She made the remarks while presenting items to the Obuasi local prisons and Adullam orphanage as part of her 10th year as queen mother.



In order to eradicate homosexuality and lesbianism, she believes the government should build guest houses where inmates can have sex whenever their partners visit them.

“I am appealing that the government builds guest houses in our prisons so that when husbands, wives, or fiancees visit their partners, they can be intimate with them.” This would put an end to the problem of homosexuality and lesbianism in our prisons. These heinous acts should not be encouraged.



“In Ghana and in our prisons, we do not need to entertain such practices. We must deal with it, which is why I am appealing,” he added.