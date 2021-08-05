Qualified US-trained Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Michael K. Obeng arrested

Dr Michael K. Obeng is a US-trained Ghanaian qualified medical doctor

Dr Michael K. Obeng, a US-trained Ghanaian qualified medical doctor has been arrested for working without a valid licence from the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Daily Graphic has reported.



According to the MDC, the doctor was also soliciting for clients for media consultation in cosmetic surgery in a hotel; something which is against the professional expectation and the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 2013 (Act 857).



According to the Daily Graphic report, the MDC became alarmed when a social media ad showing Dr Obeng demanding $500 as a consultation fee from his clients popped up.



Dr Michael Obeng was arrested in a joint operation by the MDC and the Ghana Police Service where some suspected quack medical doctors and dentists were arrested in the Greater Accra, Bono and Central regions.

The operation led to the closure of seven health facilities where the suspects were operating. Some 12 fake dentists and six quack medical doctors are said to have attended to many people in their operational areas.



Dr Divine N. Banyubala, the acting Registrar of the MDC told the media on Tuesday, August 3, that the operation was part of routine investigations and complaints from the public.



He said the fake dentists were working with the Laser Smile Teeth Whitening Centre in the Greater Accra Region.



The arrest, Dr. Banyubala explained, followed a number of complaints from patients and practitioners about the suspects, who were operating in two facilities at Asylum Down and East Legon.



“We have been conducting routine quality assurance monitoring exercises aimed at ascertaining, among others, the registration status of practitioners and the standard of practice in various institutions across the country,” he said.



He added, “Investigations revealed that the suspects did not possess the technical competence nor the requisite licences to lawfully practise, but were found providing regulated dental services in the facilities, against the law.”

Dr Banyubala disclosed that the management of the centre had, following the closing down of the facilities, undertaken the needed steps to employ qualified dental practitioners to take over the provision of safe dental services, in accordance with health sector regulatory requirements.



The names of the quack doctors, according to the Daily Graphic report, were given as Osei Bonsu Hayford, who was arrested practising medicine illegally at the O.B. Saviour Clinic, located at Koraso, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro; Daniel Adjei, who operated at the Ohenewaa Memorial Clinic, Dormaa Ahenkro, and Prince Tutu, who operated at the St Kyeade Clinic, Dormaa-Babianiha, all in the Bono Region.



Others are Paul Amoanoo of the Royal Medi-Herb Clinic, Ashaiman-Zenu Atadeka in the Greater Accra Region, and Samuel Lanquaye Snr and his daughter, Alberta Lamiorkor, who was arrested in the Central Region.



Dr Banyubala further disclosed that one of them had been practising for 36 years, while the others were using forged certificates and licences, as well as Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ministry of Health (MoH) receipts to perpetuate their illegal activities.



