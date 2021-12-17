Quality education is the best foundation for raising leaders - Prof. Gyapong

Professor Margaret Gyapong

Source: GNA

Professor Margaret Gyapong, Director, Institute of Health Research of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has described quality education as the best foundation for raising responsible future leaders.

Quality education, she said, is the one that focuses on the holistic development of the child,



Such development includes social, emotional and mental, physical, and cognitive development of each student regardless of gender, ethnicity, economic status or geographic location.



Professor Gyapong was speaking at the first festival of nine lessons and carols of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Basic School in Ho to usher in the Christmas festivities.



She said quality education needed to be structured to realise the potential of every single child regardless of location and economic status.



It should also prepare the child for life, not just for passing examinations.

According to Prof Gyapong, children are incredibly and adaptably very resilient beings, and that they have to be mentored and guided in the right direction.



She added: “When we envisage seeing our children as potential Africa leaders, we will allow them to excel in whatever field they wish to go into.”



Professor Gyapong urged for children to be nurtured to be self-assured and have emotional intelligence so they could pursue their dreams with passion and thrive in their chosen profession.



"Jesus was the greatest leader of all times and servant to all people,'' she said and underscored the need for all to ensure that children had the best education to prepare them for future leadership roles.



She commended the teachers and the management of the school for their commitment and dedication and asked them to maintain the high standard of the school.

Mr David Adzovie, Director of Human Resource, UHAS, in his Christmas message, noted that Christmas is the season of love, peace and joy and charged all to love one another.



He entreated all to find love and make it central to all their undertakings, saying, “the whole Bible was a summary of love and that Christ represented love.”



Mr Seth Korgah, the Headteacher of the School, said the school would continue to provide the children with quality education to prepare them to become responsible citizens.



He encouraged parents to prioritise the education of children and to support the school to give the needed education to their children, which would propel them to greater heights.



The colourful event brought parents of the learners and some dignitaries who joined the staff and the management of the school to share in the joyous moment.

There was a repertoire of Christmas songs by the school choir, a nativity play and a performance by the school choreography group, making the event so hilarious.



The event was on theme: “Raising Africa Leaders Through Quality Basic Education."



At the ceremony, 21 KG2 learners, comprising eleven boys and 10 girls, also of the school also graduated.



There were goodwill messages from some personalities including Madam Mariam Gwira, Director of Public Affairs of UHAS.