Quality of radio on a downward trend because our politicians are sharing authorisation to their cronies – Korsi Asiseh

File photo

Media consultant, trainer and general manager of Kapital Radio, Kumasi, Korsi Asiseh, has opined that radio broadcasting in Ghana is taking a downward trend in terms of quality instead of an upward one.

The practitioner lamented the quality of presentation, especially among sports presenters, is alarming.



One delicate issue he noted has caused this is that, unfortunately, the politicians are in charge of the media in Ghana today.



He said these politicians are the ones who give the authorisation for people to operate, and so they have owned the media space.



"So the authorisation is given to politicians. If this particular party is in power, they give the authorisation to their cronies. So when these people come to power, their cronies are supposed to help them push their agenda,” he opined.

He said politicians only want to get into power, so they get the frequency and give it to people who can push their agenda for them. It is not about broadcasting. It is about politics.”



He added that these politicians who have radio stations care less about quality and professional broadcasting.



He was speaking to Daniel Dadzie on Rainbow Entertainment on the radio broadcasting, the then and now.