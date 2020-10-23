Quarry near 64km Kete Krachi-Dodiokope to reduce project cost to GH¢156 million – Seddy Kutortse

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the sod cutting ceremony

Lead Contractor and Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse has said the establishment of a quarry closer to the Kete Krachi–Dodiokope Road Project will reduce the project cost to GH¢156 million from an intial GH¢176.5 million.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo commissioned a sixty-four-kilometre (64km) Kete Krachi–Dodiokope Road Project in the Oti Region on Thursday, 22nd October 2020.



According to Seddy Kutortse the savings in the cost of the project was as a result of the prudent management of the project.



“The decision to establish a quarry closer to the project site will eliminate cost of haulage of quarry products from Accra Shia Hills, Accra to the project site (Kete Krachi – Dodiokope) which is 497km with respect to distance between these two sites,” Kutortse said.



The project was undertaken in three phases by Messrs First Sky Limited, at a total cost of GH¢156 million, and was funded by COCOBOD, with the Ghana Highway Authority serving as the implementing agency and supervising consultant.

The project was originally programmed for completion in twenty-four (24) calendar months at a combined contract sum of GH¢176.5 million.



The Kete Krachi-Dodiokope Road traverses the Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts in Oti Region, and serve communities like Kwaaku, Ntewusu Bomoden, Duakese, Gyato Chayo, Motoka 1 and 2, amongst others.



The completed road project is expected to enhance the production of staples, fishing, trading and the other economic activities in the 3 districts of Nchumuru, Krachi East and West, and will also serve as a major route for the transportation of yams from Oti and northern regions of the country to the south.