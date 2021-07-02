QuarteyIsWorking: Social Media users praise Greater Accra Regional Minister

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

• Social Media users have praised the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his effort in ensuring that Accra is decongested

• Henry Quartey, since assuming office, has been working on relocating traders to make way for easy flow of traffic in the capital city



• He has been described as the pace-setter for other regional ministers



Scores of social media users have hailed the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his effort in making sure the capital city is clean and decongested.



Mr Quartey has taken the initiative to relocate and decongest traders and hawkers in some parts of the city to foster development.



In his recent ‘Let Make Accra Work’, the minister led a team of task force officers to relocate some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market to Adjen Kotoku.

The relocation has brought some backlash and misunderstanding between the traders and the task force officer, but, Mr Quartey is focused on ensuring that the city becomes a better place.



Here are some reactions from social media users:





This man right here @Henquartey should be the reason why other Regional Ministers shouldn’t be paid koraaa #QuarteyIsWorking#LetsMakeAccraWork pic.twitter.com/047xehQips — Dreams (@Linux213) July 2, 2021

Herh, the Accra Regional Minister decisively relocating Onion traders from Agbogbloshie is highly underrated. It may look like simply moving traders from one point to the other but the political will needed to pull this off is something else. #QuarteyIsWorking — Joseph Mireku (@thejosephmireku) July 2, 2021

What you have taken upon yourself is a tough exercise. We must see you win and we must support you win.#QuarteyIsWorking#LetsMakeAccraWork pic.twitter.com/zm43yicODv — Hon. Offei Kofi Clinton ????✨ (@OsikaniClinton) July 2, 2021

Are the other regional ministers going to cash out their salaries this month? #QuarteyIsWorking#LetsMakeAccraWork pic.twitter.com/o1Ctz0PcR1 — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) July 2, 2021

The other 15 regional ministers



Look at your mate. Ashanti regional minister I throw a challenge to you to restore the beauty of Ashanti region #QuarteyIsWorking#LetsMakeAccraWork pic.twitter.com/U9SSsF3KZJ — Adom Kofi Emmanuel (@adomkofiemma) July 2, 2021

May your hard work always bring you the sweet fruits you deserve and take you ahead in life #LetsMakeAccraWork



#QuarteyIsWorking pic.twitter.com/Sw0FZFBlYH — Bawumia 4 President 2024 (@Bawumia4Prez) July 2, 2021

If our National anthem calls on God to "Make us cherish fearless honesty", I pray God makes us all Cherish a fearless @Henquartey .#QuarteyIsWorking#LetsMakeAccraWork pic.twitter.com/HpTNtzgBcf — Gen.Mohammad Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) July 2, 2021

All the 15 regional ministers need to organize themselves and come and learn from this man right here. #QuarteyIsWorking ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7u6B2FReYz — ???? (@OmanBaPa__) July 2, 2021

No amount of intimidation and insults will stop you. Go on with your mission Sir @Henquartey. You have our support anytime you need it.#LetsMakeAccraWork #QuarteyIsWorking pic.twitter.com/tMPTf91oQN — Nana Kwame Tadisco Down (Albert Forson) (@kwameforson14) July 2, 2021