Quash 'erroneous' High Court ruling on Kwadaso NPP elections - Plaintiffs plead with Appeals Court

Kwadaso NPP offices

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, Abu Mahama and Kofi Abrefa have appealed a High Court ruling which dismissed their suit challenging the credibility of the polling station elections conducted by the party in the Kwadaso Constituency.

The plaintiffs in their latest appeal insisted that the High Court erred in its ruling, hence their action.



A Kumasi High Court on Monday (25 April 2022), ruled among others that the plaintiffs failed to exhaust the party’s internal remedies to seek redress.



But in their notice of appeal filed on Wednesday (11 May 2022) at the Court of Appeal and sighted by dailymailgh.com, the plaintiffs said the ruling delivered by the Frederick Tetteh’s court is “against the weight of the evidence”.



The New Patriotic Party has been served in this case as the defendant.

The plaintiffs are seeking the following reliefs:



1. An order setting aside the Judging/Ruling court



2. An order dismissing the application to set aside the writ by the Defendant for non compliance with local remedies



3. An order remitting the case to the [High] court for the suit to be heard on its merit.