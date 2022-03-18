Quashigah sought refuge in the Bulgarian Embassy when Rawlings was looking for him - Ablakwa

The late Major Courage Quashigah (rtd) was a Minister of Agric

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has claimed that the late Major (rtd) Courage Emmanuel K Quashigah (Late) once sought refuge in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana.



He explained that this happened during the era of the late former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, when he was chasing after the late former Minister of Agriculture.



Speaking on Friday, March 18, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, he said that the Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana revealed this to him.

“I didn’t know that apparently when President Rawlings was looking for the late Courage Quashigah, he went to seek refuge in the Bulgarian Embassy. I didn’t know until the Ambassador told me and they have all the documentation, just like how Julian Assange was at the Ecuadorian Embassy. They have all those documents, and it is such a treasure trove: agreements we have signed, contracts we have with them and all of that, they can’t find them,” he said.



The MP, who is also the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, further said that these are issues that the government must be careful in tackling since it is already unsettling other embassies and high commissions in the country.



“So, these are grave matters, and you have no idea how many ambassadors and high commissioners are now calling, wondering what is happening: are we safe? Where is the next place? And there are some two other issues,” he said.



In 2017, a property that housed the Embassy of Bulgaria in Ghana was demolished by Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, a current member of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, a Deputy Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, stated that the “government has got no hand in whatever the developer is doing.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry insisted that all processes to secure the parcel of land for the foreign mission have proven futile.



The Embassy is said to have leased the property from the late Theophilus Kofi Leighton on February 1, 1979, and subsequently extended for 50 more years from 1983, during which the Embassy paid 1 million old Ghana cedis with the option of renewal for another 50 years.



The lease expires in 2033, per the Ministry’s statement.



Providing clarity on the matter, Mr. Apratwum-Sarpong explained that “upon the demise of the landlord, the Administrator of the Estate of the late Kofi Leighton attempted to forcefully repossess the property over alleged non-payment of rent arrears by the Bulgaria Embassy notwithstanding the latter’s full payment for the lease to the late Leighton.”