Quasi-curfew imposed on Ntonso after youth clashes

One person was arrested, according to reports

Violent clashes between youth groups in Ntonso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Monday morning saw two people injured.

The cause of the clashes is not yet known, our correspondent reports, but residents say the youth have clashed a number of times in the past at a particular spot, where they gather on Sundays to spend time together.



The police were called in to disperse the feuding youth.



Warning shots had to be fired for relative calm to be enforced, 3news.com's Ibrahim Abubakar reported from the ground.

He said one person was arrested in the action.



Residents have been told not to come out after 8:00 pm from Monday, July 5 though that order is not a curfew, Ibrahim Abubakar said.



A victim of the violent clash, a trader, said her wares worth GH¢3,000 were all destroyed by the youth, who also took monies from other traders.