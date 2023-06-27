Quayson’s case unlike Sakande’s - Akufo-Addo cannot deceive voters – Mahama jabs

John Mahama (right) campaigns for James Gyakye Quayson

Former president John Dramani Mahama has rejected president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s view that the criminal trial of ousted National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, James Gyakye Quayson was the same as that of jailed New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, late Adamu Dramani Sakande.

Quayson is facing five criminal charges relative for reportedly lying to public officials in his filings to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in Assin North, a vote he eventually won.



Sakande was jailed over a dual citizenship case, after it was prove that he held British citizenship at the time he contested for the Bawku Central seat which he won.



Akufo-Addo at an NPP rally insisted that the case of Quayson and Sakande were the same and that the ousted MP, now eligible to contest, is likely to end up in jail.

During an NDC rally in Assin North on June 25, Mahama responded to the president: “Akufo-Addo cannot deceive the people of Assin North to think that Sakande’s case and that of Gyakye Quayson are the same. Sakande was imprisoned because he lied, he hid his passport.



“Gyakye Quayson did not hide his passport, before he was voted in Assin North, the Canadians had affirmed that he was not their citizen,” he stressed.



Akufo-Addo had also slammed comments by Mahama to the effect that the courts had been politicised.