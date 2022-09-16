Queen Elizabeth II: Bawumia signs book of condolence

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, 15 September 2022, signed the book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.
“Through to the very end, Her Majesty personified the true meaning of selfless and dedicated service. May Her Majesty's soul rest in peace,” Dr Bawumia shared on his Facebook page.
The Queen died on Thursday, 8 September 2022, at the Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands
She was 96.
She was the longest reigning British Monarch who reigned for 70 years.
Other high profile dignitaries like President Akufo-Addo, Speaker of Parliament, Ministers of state, chiefs among others have all signed the book of condolence.
