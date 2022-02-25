Queen Elizabeth honours British-born Ghanaian, Lorraine Wright, with Most Excellent Order award

Lorraine Wright being decorated by HRH Princess Royal (Princess Anne)

The Queen of England has officially honoured British-born Ghanaian, Lorraine Wright, with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) Award.

This recognition from the Queen of England was first announced mid 2021 at the Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.



The award, which was presented to her by HRH Princess Royal (Princess Anne) on behalf of the Queen recognizes people who have made achievements in public life, have committed themselves to serve and have helped in the development of Great Britain.



The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), is a prestigious award that recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.



Princess Anne congratulated Lorraine and commended her efforts in promoting Gospel Music.



According to a statement, it said Lorraine Wright received the MBE for her immense contributions to the development of society through the initiative, “University Gospel Choir of the Year (UGCY).”

Lorraine joins the MBE VIP list alongside historical greats such as GUBA founder, @Dentaa, Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford), rapper Dizzee Rascal, Philanthropist Kofi Gyasi Adjepong Boateng and more for the awards.



About UGCY



UGCY is a voluntary organization providing an unprecedented platform for University Gospel Choirs across the United Kingdom and most recently - Ghana to develop and showcase their musical skills, talents and abilities. UGCY has been in existence for a decade.



It is an annual competition that aims at bringing together talented individuals through music.



UGCY has worked with the X-Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and many other stakeholders and partners across the UK. UGCY also works with our professional talent agency, UV Talent to provide choirs, singers and musicians for various events when necessary.

However, broadening the scope of the UGCY initiative the Ghana Chapter (@ugcyafrica) is set to host the third edition of the UGCY in April 2022 at the National Theatre where nine university Gospel choirs will feature!



Lorraine Wright



Lorraine is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year (UGCY) in the UK and more recently, in Ghana. The annual “X factor meets choirs” style televised competition, over the last 10 years, has worked with thousands of students from over 60 the UK and 20 Ghanaian universities and has aired in Ghana as a reality TV series.



British-born Ghanaian, Lorraine Wright, infamously dubbed the ‘Chief Side Hustler’ is known for her tangible and progressive ten-year trajectory in the UK and Ghana Gospel Music scene, as well as her contributions to the corporate and the world of business both in the UK and Ghana.



Lorraine Wright MBE is an award-winning Businesswoman and an Execute MBA Graduate from the University of Oxford, who has and continues to make her mark both in the corporate and music world. Alongside her full time job where Lorraine is a Director at UBS - a Swiss global financial services firm, she owns a Luxury beauty spa in Accra (@Lionanails) founded a Luxury Magnetic Lash line (@lionalashesofficial) and is a Director of crowdfunding and sales for an Agrictech start up in Ghana - Grow For Me.

In recognition of her achievements, Lorraine has been named a Black British Business Award Rising Star, a Ghanaian UK based achievement (GUBA) Community Champion and a Future of Ghana 30 under 30 Pioneer. Lorraine was named a Rising Star in the 2018 Powerlist of the UK's most influential people of African or African Caribbean Heritage.











