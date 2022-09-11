Queen Elizabeth's life in pictures

The late Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, popularly known as Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926.

She became an heir to the throne after King Edward VIII renounced the throne in 1936 and her father, King George VI took over from the former.



During World War II, Elizabeth and her sister, Margaret were evacuated to Windsor. Shortly after, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) where she learnt how to drive and service a lorry.



Princess Elizabeth subsequently married her distant cousin, Philip Mountbatten in 1947.



Philip Mountbatten later became the Duke of Edinburgh.



They bore their first child, Charles in November 1948



According to a BBC report, Elizabeth and Philip set off on an overseas tour in place of her father in 1952, who was battling illness before passing away days later.



Elizabeth was only 25 years old when she took over the throne as the British Monarch.



Elizabeth returned home immediately. The new Queen was just 25 years old when she was crowned at Westminster Abbey in June 1953.





"Following the coronation, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony and waved to the cheering crowds," BBC reported.



"Although Britain was still enduring post-war austerity, some commentators described the coronation as the dawn of a new Elizabethan age. Here, Queen Elizabeth II ascends the Grand Staircase at the Opera in Paris, France," it added.



The Queen made the first televised Christmas Day broadcasts to the nation in 1957.



On October 29, 1966, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Welsh village of Aberfan, eight days after a coal tip landslide engulfed Pantglas Junior School killing 144 people, 116 of them children.



In 1969, a documentary titled Royal Family was broadcasted to show citizens the private and public life of the queen of England and her family.



In 1977, the country celebrated the Queen for staying on the throne for 25 years. She visited 36 counties over 10 weeks.



In 1981, Elizabeth's eldest son Charles married Lady Diana Spencer. Charles and Diana had two sons, William and Harry, before divorcing. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

"During her Christmas speech, the Queen described 1992 as her 'annus horribilis', expressing sorrow at a year which saw the break-up of three of her children's marriages and a fire at Windsor Castle," BBC reported.







After the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, the Queen faced criticism for not appearing in public. Eventually she viewed tributes outside Buckingham Palace and made a live broadcast to the nation.



In 2005, Queen Elizabeth watched her eldest son, Prince Charles get married for a second time to Camilla Parker Bowles.



In 2012, the Queen paid a visit to Leicester to mark her 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK.



"At 17:30 BST on 9 September 2015, Elizabeth had reigned for 23,226 days, 16 hours and approximately 30 minutes - surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. She spent the day in Scotland opening a new railway," BBC said.



The Queen was joined by other members of the Royal Family for her official birthday celebrations in June 2016. She had turned 90 earlier that year.



The Queen continued with her public duties, often alone after the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen watched her horse Sparkler compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.



The Queen subsequently died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



She was succeeded by her first son, King Charles.









































ESA/WA