Queen Mothers to campaign against practices hindering girls' education

The girl child education has been a priority for the queenmothers

Source: GNA

The Savannah Regional branch of the Queen Mothers Association has engaged stakeholders in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District (STK) as part of efforts to campaign against negative socio-cultural practices that affect the education of girls in the area.

The stakeholders included Ghana Education Service (GES), the District Assembly, Brifo Women Association, and Traditional Authorities. They deliberated on how cultural practices such as elopement, early and forced marriage amongst others could be eliminated to pave way for the girl-child to have access to quality education.



The engagement meetings, held at the offices and palaces within the STK in the Savannah Region, formed part of the Education for Active Citizens (EFAC) project, being implemented by the Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID) in collaboration with the Savanah Regional branch of the Queen Mothers Association with funding support from OXFAM.



The project, which spanned 2021 -2022, seeks to ensure a young women-focused campaign on sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), equal education rights, and employment opportunities at the local and national levels resulting in policy/practice changes benefiting an increased number of marginalised youth, particularly female youth in the country.



Hajia Dr Kansawurechi Bukari, President of the Savannah Regional branch of the Queen Mothers Association, who spoke during the meetings, said many communities in the region, especially in the STK and Bole engaged in cultural practices that hindered girls’ education.



Hajia Bukari said the Association had planned to cluster communities as well as include other ethnic associations such as the Brifo Women Association, and past students of the Sawla Girls’ Model School to work with traditional authorities to address the situation and promote girls’ access to education.



Representatives of the Savannah Regional branch of the Queen Mothers Association later visited the Chief of Sawla, the District Director of Education, and the Gender Officer at the STK to discuss ways to promote girls' access to education in the area.

Chief of Sawla, Sawlawura Iddrisu Abdulai, applauded the ideas and gave the assurance that “We are ready to support in whatever way you may need our support. Development in human resources is key for any sustainable development in every nation.”



Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, Executive Director of CALID noted that in the past, his organisation looked at the traditional cultural practices that affected girls’ education.



Bapio added that “That is from the girls’ perspective but CALID thinks that as queen mothers, they will be very critical in this fight.”



He said efforts would be made to get all the key stakeholders’ copies of the Assembly’s by-laws to guide their advocacy activities, and indicated that the sections that talked about cultural practices could be useful to their cause.



Mr Dibaarinye Dapilah David, Deputy Director, Inspectorate of the GES at STK, who represented the District Director GES, lauded the project have assurance that the GES in the area would support it to improve access to education for girls in the area.