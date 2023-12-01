Queen Mothers’ worried about the marginalisation of women in decision-making

File photo

The Queen’s Mother’s Association of Ghana has complained about the lack of women’s inclusion in the decision-making process at all levels in the country.

Nana Otubea II, the President of the Queen Mother’s Association in Ghana, said the chiefs have silenced them, and the government seems to have bought in to the idea of making decisions without consulting them.



The queen mothers paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to seek answers on why they are not included in the decision-making at the regional and national levels.



“We have been silenced for a long time, and we came to seek explanation on why we are not part of the decision-making like the Regional and National House of Chiefs.”

“This is because we are also acknowledged in the Constitution; the word chief in the Constitution is gender silent, so the men have taken advantage of it. When ever there is a decision to be made at the regional or national level, the Queen Mother is not there to make an input, especially when the case includes a Queen Mother and a Chief.”



“All you know is that there is a sitting, but you are not part of it to add your voice to conservation, and that is why we are here today,” Nana Otubea II said at the meeting with Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.