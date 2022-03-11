Queen mother, residents of Manso-Mem express disappointment in govt over their unfixed road

Manso-Mem's queen mother appeals to the president to fix the dusty road

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The queen mother of Manso-Mem in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region, Nana Abena Tabuaa II and her residents have expressed worry and disappointment in the Nana Addo-led government for its inability to fix their road despite several promises.



According to the worried queen mother who adds as the Otumfour Werempem Hemaa, it was very disappointing that Nana Addo upon visiting Manso Adubea last year promised to construct their death trap and dusty roads for them.



But she said this government seems to have taken them for granted as though they're not part of Ghana.



"We become very important during elections, but we're being dumped after our people have been used for the political gains," she lamented.



A visit to the Manso-Mem and other nearby communities saw how the people are coping with the dusty nature of their road as though it's a normal occurrence.

Other queen mothers in the area also expressed worries over the current situation they're experiencing.



A scene from the Mem junction where hawkers and traders sell to make a daily living saw how dust covers these sellers especially when vehicles pass by.



"We don't have any option but to stay in the dust. If you're not enduring this dusty environment, it means you and your family are going to die out of hunger," a young hawker revealed.







It reached a point where passengers have to get out of their vehicles and walk to the junction all because the vehicles could not pass through the dust with the passengers in the car.

The Otumfour Werempem Hemaa however pleaded with Nana Addo and his NPP government to immediately fix the bad roads as he had promised them.



The residents gave a 3-month ultimatum to the government where they revealed that should serious things not occur, they will advise themselves and take another action.







