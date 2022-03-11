0
Menu
News

Queen mother, residents of Manso-Mem express disappointment in govt over their unfixed road

Manso Mem Dusty Road Queen Mother Manso-Mem's queen mother appeals to the president to fix the dusty road

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The queen mother of Manso-Mem in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti region, Nana Abena Tabuaa II and her residents have expressed worry and disappointment in the Nana Addo-led government for its inability to fix their road despite several promises.

According to the worried queen mother who adds as the Otumfour Werempem Hemaa, it was very disappointing that Nana Addo upon visiting Manso Adubea last year promised to construct their death trap and dusty roads for them.

But she said this government seems to have taken them for granted as though they're not part of Ghana.

"We become very important during elections, but we're being dumped after our people have been used for the political gains," she lamented.

A visit to the Manso-Mem and other nearby communities saw how the people are coping with the dusty nature of their road as though it's a normal occurrence.

Other queen mothers in the area also expressed worries over the current situation they're experiencing.

A scene from the Mem junction where hawkers and traders sell to make a daily living saw how dust covers these sellers especially when vehicles pass by.

"We don't have any option but to stay in the dust. If you're not enduring this dusty environment, it means you and your family are going to die out of hunger," a young hawker revealed.



It reached a point where passengers have to get out of their vehicles and walk to the junction all because the vehicles could not pass through the dust with the passengers in the car.

The Otumfour Werempem Hemaa however pleaded with Nana Addo and his NPP government to immediately fix the bad roads as he had promised them.

The residents gave a 3-month ultimatum to the government where they revealed that should serious things not occur, they will advise themselves and take another action.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
Related Articles: