Queenmother of Aninkroma celebrates her 5th anniversary on her estoolment with colourful durbar

Queenmother of Aninkroma at enstoolment durbar

The Queenmother of Aninkroma, a farming community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district in the Ashanti region, Nana Akosua Akyaa II, has celebrated her 5th anniversary on her enstoolment, with colorful durbar.

The durbar was graced by Asantehene’s Assinhene of Sepaase, Nana Yaw Akuoko, who chaired the occasion, Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwah VI and the chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante Antwi.



In attendance on the Friday, August 5, 2022, ceremony were the chief of Aninkroma, Nana Kofi Darko II, the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Hon Benito Owusu Bio and DCE for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Hon Rebecca Yeboah.



Chiefs and sub-chiefs in and around the community, elders, religious leaders, and school children among others were also present to support the queenmother.



Nana Akosua Akyaa II, known in private life as Mrs Dr Phyllis Tawiah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Metro Health Hospital at Abrepo junction in Kumasi, was enstooled on August 5, 2017.



In her address, Nana Akyaa II expressed her profound gratitude to the chiefs, elders and the people for supporting her through her five years reign.



She assured them of her selfless commitment to ensuring rapid growth of the development of the community, especially in sanitation and education.

She asked for unity among the people to continue to experience the peace that has existed in the community before, during, and after her enstoolment.



“Without your support, I wouldn’t have reached where I am today, and I thank you so much. Let’s continue to live in unity and harmony for the development of the community,” she stressed.



The crowning of the durbar was the commissioning of a Pre-School Library and ICT block built by the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Hon Benito Owusu Bio.



The block which will assist the foundation of the children’s education, according to the queenmother, is yet to be stocked with computers, so she called on individuals, groups, and organizations for help.



Hon Benito Owusu Bio, after the commissioning presented 180 pieces of school uniforms, 7 sacks of footwear, 12 pieces of streetlights, and 180 pieces of cutlasses to the community.



Hon Benito Owusu Bio promised to construct the Amakye Bare-Aninkroma road for smooth commuting and foodstuff transportation.