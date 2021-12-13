Quit now to campaign or stay put – Akufo-Addo issues warning to presidential hopefuls

President Akufo-Addo has asked his appointees to stay focused

For all appointees of the president seeking to try out their chances of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and eventually trying out the presidency slot, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has offered them a lifeline, focus on the job, or, quit now.



This becomes the clearest indication from the president, over the growing interests being shown by many of his appointees to take over from him.



According to an asaaseradio.com report, President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known during a political session with his ministers right after last Friday’s cabinet meeting.

“President Akufo-Addo, on Friday gave the clearest warning to his Ministers aspiring to succeed him to ‘focus on the job’ he has given them ‘or quit now to pursue’ their ‘presidential ambitions,’” the report stated.



Already, there have been some indications of some of the names who could be vying for the available slot of the flagbearer of the NPP.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced his intentions to peacefully hand over power in 2024



He said this when he visited the Manhyia Palace to meet with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President. I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chuckled amidst loud noise from the crowd gathered at Manhyia.

But in these latest comments from the president, he has reminded all who seek to succeed him on the importance of staying focused.



“The President reminded the aspirants in his government that not even the 17 NPP candidates who contested for the 2008 presidential slot, including 13 who were in the government in 2005, were seen to be actively campaigning within the first year of the second John Agyekum Kufuor administration.



“The President criticized the premature move of the few hopefuls in his government. The President effectively described it as selfish and irresponsible for aspirants to allow their ambition to get in the way of their ministerial job within the first year of a sitting President’s second and final term,” the asaaseradio.com report said.



The Steering Committee of the NPP met at the party headquarters to discuss the same issue of hopefuls for the available slot in the party, among other pressing issues.



The ruling party is about to embark on a series of elections for party executives across all levels.