Quit politics - Mahama told

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Nana Osei, Contributor

Some alumni of the Tema Manhean Old Students Association have said that former

President John Mahama ought to quit active politics and take a backstage.



Mr. Ebenezer Gawugah, alias Big-Joe, Chairman of MOSA 92 and Mr. Daniel Tetteh, a Maritime Practitioner, led the calls for Mr. Mahama to make way on the sidelines of a party that MOSA 92 organized for members at Tema Manhean.



“I think that five years after Mr. Mahama left office as President, he has been proven



wrong about almost everything he said about the current president and the promises that he had made.



“Any leader with a good conscience would acknowledge after Akufo-Addo kicked free SHS in motion, that they were wrong that such a program could not be rolled out. The success of Free SHS is a huge blow to Mr. Mahama’s credibility, which is more than good enough reason to quit politics,” explained Mr. Ebenezer Gawugah alias Big-Joe.

According to him, the opposite result from the current president’s implementation of the Free SHS means that “Mr. Mahama is myopic and would have prevented this country from achieving that feat if he had remained in office.”



Mr. Gawugah, who is also a businessman pointed out that it was not only Free SHS that Mr. Mahama had bastardized and called a pipedream, but also, the restoration of teacher, and nursing trainee allowances.



“If you were president and you failed to do something and another person in opposition said he could do those things and you said it was not possible, and yet he comes to power and he does them, then how are we to take you seriously? We can only advise you to quit,” Big-Joe said.



On his part, Mr. Daniel Tetteh, alias Ntee, said what makes him agree that Mr. Mahama must quit politics is the shocking u-turn that he made later on the things he bastardized while in power.



“I was shocked for words when the same John Mahama turned round to claim that he

started the implementation of free SHS. How? We were all in this country when John Mahama dismissed Free SHS as something that can never be achieved,” he said.



According to Mr. Tetteh, “this same u-turn from condemning what Akufo-Addo said he would achieve was used again in respect of the planting for food and jobs, which Mr. John Mahama also now claims to be his baby even though he never implemented it when he was in power.”



Also at the well-attended get-together on the 9th January 2022 were old students including Nana Asare Ofori-Atta, a prominent chief from Atewa, Mrs. Naomi Donkor, a businesswoman, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, the ruling NPP’s Chairman for Tema East, Mr. Stephen Quaye, a union secretary at the Tema Shipyard.



Mr. Boaz Essiakoh, an engineer, Mrs. Mabel Tetteh, an educationist, Mrs. Lydia



Mensah, a businesswoman, Mrs. Abigail A. Johnson, a beautician, Mrs. Linda Tsikata, a businesswoman, Mrs. Juana Abbey, also a businesswoman and Mrs. Gifty Mensah, a trader.

Others are Mr. Isaac Kofi Larteh, a Lecturer, and Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, an Executive Member of the opposition NDC in Tema East.



Agreeing with the two previous speakers that Mahama must quit politics, Moshake said he must not only quit but also apologize and seek forgiveness from God.



‘I think it is in the interest of Mr. Mahama, who professes to be a Christian to apologize for his detraction and seek forgiveness for what he has done to himself, our great party, the NDC, and Ghanaians in general before he resigns from politics,’ Moshake said.