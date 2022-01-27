Quit this excuse, COVID-19 isn't the cause of our sufferings - Kwesi Pratt tells gov't

For a while now, government officials have been blaming the Coronavirus for the economic woes on Ghanaians as they keep telling them about the ravages of the viral disease which has affected the economy so bad.

Whenever one complains about the economic hardships and the leaders are called upon to address the concerns, all one normally hears is that the sinking of the economy is due to the Coronavirus.



However, they assure the citizenry of the President's commitment to resuscitate Ghana's economy.



Quite recently, the international rating agency, Fitch, downgraded Ghana’s credit rating. And amidst the raging pandemic with the country going through a rough patch, some believe this is only going to worsen the country’s economic woes.



And the government has continually attempted to attribute Ghana's precarious situation to the global disease.

But the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt seems tired of the COVID-19.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Tuesday morning, Mr. Pratt noted that although Coronavirus has badly affected the country, it is not the cause of our current predicament as the problems existed long before the emergence of the disease.



He asked the government to stop using COVID as an excuse saying, "place aside the COVID excuse because it's not COVID that has caused the introduction of e-levy. The hardships in the country are not because of COVID''.



