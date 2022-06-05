0
Menu
News

RCCs and MMDAs to undergo mass inauguration of new audit committees

Audit1212 The exercise will take place from June 6 to 13 across the country

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has said it is collaborating with the various Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) to undertake a mass inauguration of new audit committees for all RCCs and MMDAs across the country.

The exercise, according to a statement issued by the agency will commence from June 6 to June 13, 2022 at the respective Regional Coordinating Councils.

"It has however come to the attention of the IAA that, most MMDAs and RCCs are currently functioning without properly constituted Audit Committees (due to expiration of tenure after exhausting the two-term mandatory period provided for by the PFM Act)." the statement read in part.

“Honourable Regional Ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are encouraged to support the process for improved Financial Governance of the RCCs and MMDAs.” the statement urged.

Read the full statement below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears