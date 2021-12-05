RE: Bawumia’s reputation damaged beyond repair

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In recent times, there has been a culture of promoting self-styled experts by various groups with interests on specific subjects. One of such persons is Raymond Ablorh who after only a stint or two as a public relations officer has been "honoured" with the title "communications expert" and promoted by people who feel very threatened by the bright prospects of H. E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Ablorh has in the past four years tried to always make the headlines through attempts to soil, albeit impossible, the hard earned reputation of Dr. Bawumia. His recent attacks published on ghanaweb in which he claimed Dr. Bawumia's reputation is damaged beyond repairs whereas Mr. Kyeremanten remains the best option for the NPP is one that exposes the real intent of his "expert" opinions. But for the fact that unsuspecting Ghanaians may be deceived into believing him because of the "communications expert" attached to his statements, I would have ignored his assertions since it is often said that a dispraise from a discredited person is in reality a praise for the victim (in this case Dr. Bawumia).



To begin with, a curious question that should be of serious concern to NPP faithfuls is why a man like Raymond Ablorh noted for his dislike and vituperations against the President and Government would promote Mr. Alan Kyeremanten's bid to lead the party? The answer to this is very obvious and requires no detailed commentary. The fact that an entrenched opponent who does not wish good for the party is promoting a certain candidate is a clear indication of how a decision to choose such candidate will be an own goal scored against us. In fact, this issue is not specific to Raymond Ablorh but to all the vociferous NDC leaders and communicators who see Dr. Bawumia as their immediate nemesis and the man to retire their expected candidate John Mahama in 2014.



The truth that is obvious to every fair-minded Ghanaian is that Dr. Bawumia's reputation remains unblemished and impeccable despite the smear campaigns sponsored by people who see his prospects as a threat to their ambitions. The precision with which Dr Bawumia has spearheaded the implementation of the Government's policies and projects since 2017 is testimony of his unmatched honesty and faithfulness in fulfilling promises.



Ghanaians were promised a stronger economy and truly our economy was adjudged the fastest growing economy globally just before Covid-19 in 2020. Post Covid data also shows the economy is growing at a very good rate and on the right track to reclaiming its enviable position as the fastest growing economy. The cedi has enjoyed much better stability than was witnessed in previous regimes. Parents were promised a relief from the burden of paying SHS fees and the free SHS policy has been faithfully implemented. Allowances for teaching and nursing students have been restored as promised. Ghanaians were promised a working national identification system which has so far been implemented to the admiration of all and sundry. The promise to revitalize the NHIS with digitized services for renewals and claims has been implemented with admiration. Ghanaians were promised easy banking services and this has been achieved through the implementation of the interoperability platform. The list of the promises that have been fulfilled goes on and on and this is a hallmark of the honesty of Dr Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo's Government.

No wonder not quite long ago when the NDC tried to hoodwink Ghanaians into believing the smear campaign against Dr Bawumia, Twitter erupted in his defence with the hashtag #BawumiaIsHonest which topped Twitter trends. This is an indication of how Ghanaians, young/old and rich/poor, see Dr Bawumia as a dedicated and honest politician whose goal is to see the betterment of his people.



The panic in the camp of the NDC and its allies/surrogates like Mr Ablorh at the mention of Dr Bawumia's leadership of the NPP in 2024 is very obvious and I have no doubt that the NPP will elect Dr Bawumia to lead the party to victory in 2024.



