RE: Government to lose revenue as Chinese takes over local position in mining sector

On September 29, 2022, GhanaWeb published an opinion piece authored by one Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo, in which he alleged that government stood to lose huge revenue in the mining sector because of the activities of some Chinese firms.

He mentioned specifically the case of Golden Star Resources, GSR, a member of the Chifeng Jilong Group of Companies.



"The activities of these Chinese nationals have posed massive threat to degradation of our environment as the fight against illegal mining known as Galamsey has become an albatross on our neck whiles mostly Chinese Nationals are known in this act.



"But information gathered by www.asonabamediaonline.com indicates some Chinese Nationals in Golden Star Resources have taken over local positions which are meant to be occupied by Ghanaians thereby causing financial loss to the state and since most of their operations in the financial department are known to them the likely falsifying of revenue document against the state comes to bare," the article said among other allegations.

In a rejoinder sent to GhanaWeb on October 1, GSR debunked the allegations stating that it was, "a law-abiding external company into lawful mining operations through its 90% owned subsidiary company, Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL) incorporated under the laws of Ghana."



The six-point rejoinder is hereby produced below:



