RE: ‘I will go to Nogokpo for my money’- Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman

FOR THE KINDEST ATTENTION OF DELEGATES IN THE JUST ENDED PRESIDENTIAL AND PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

My silence on the aftermath of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries, in relation to allegations by one of the Aspirants was as a result of calls from the Deputy National Secretary, Mr Foyo Gbande; Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Vinyo; Regional Organiser, Mr Anthony Nukpenu; Regional Communications Oficer, Mr Jerry Johnson; Former Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Mamudu; My Vice Chairman, Mr Theophilus Squire; Mr Mills among many others.



Indeed, this statement is not to disrespect them but I have duly discussed it and the timing is right just as many of you constituents have asked for.



As the Chairman of my Constituency, Anyaa Sowutuom, I warmly welcomed all Parliamentary Aspirants and opened my doors before, during and after the Parliamentary Primaries held on May 13, 2023 to them. It is expected of the 'Father' of the Constituency.



Candidates came to discuss financial preparedness, personal encounters on the campaign grounds, personal security and strategies to win the election of which I offered my advice.



As tradition demands, the four (4) Aspirants showed appreciation in a form as culture would demand which I accepted in my personal capacity.

The first to come was Hon E. A. Allotey. He came with Mr Squire, my Vice and Mr Nicholas Cudjoe aka Abeiku, an ExecutiveMember. The next was Hajia Mariam Zakari, followed by Mr Babanginda. The last to come was Janet Keturah Naa Ashong. She came with Mr Trebi, Ante Aku Ward Coordinator.



May 13 produced Mr E. A. Allotey (Hon) as the winner of the Primaries through a free and fair election by our 205 Branches and twenty seven Constituency Executives, and the will of the delegates was respected. The acceptance of the outcome of May 13 elections is binding on all of us and I respect same.



Unfortunately, one of the candidates who lost, Janet Keturah Naa Ashong has launched several attacks on me on WhatsApp Platforms and the most recent being a news paper publication named "The Anchor" ( Issue 056/23, 20 - 21/06/23), and an interview on Neat 100.9 fm (22/06/23).



Fellow Akatamansonians, let me outline the encounters I had with Keturah.



As indicated earlier, her first visit was with Trebi to announce her intention. She asked for my blessings in the contest ahead. I did and wished her well, and she promised to come when the need arises. "My doors are always opened" I added. "To see an elder like you, one cannot come empty hands so this is something for you Chairman" she said. A white envelope containing GHC500 was given to me.

As discussed, I called her to share with her my thoughts on her bid to contest. I told her directly that she should not contest. My reasons were that she just got elected as An Executive Member so to suddenly go as Parliamentary Candidate is just like taking a financial decision overnight. I allowed her to go and reflect upon my counsel. She was in the company with Mr Trebi.



Keturah's third visit was at her own instance when she arrived with Jake Fianu, the Deputy Constituency Secretary, in my house one early morning. She requested the presence of Mawuli Kpodo, and Edem Asamoah, Constituency Communication Officer and Secretary respectively. She asked for advice on how she would put her campaign team in place at the various Wards. Jake, Mawuli and Edem, in that order, advised and I spoke finally. I specifically asked her to see the Ward Coordinators for assistance in the formation of the campaign teams. There, she thanked all of us for leaving our homes and time spent. She specifically thanked me with an amount of GHC1,000.



My fourth and final encounter with her was on election day at Odorgonor. She came and told me she has a parcel for me. Due to the stress I had overnight in getting tags and money for delegates, I had wanted to go and have some rest and return before polls end. At one o’clock, I sent one Atsu of Olebu to tell her of my intention if she doesn’t see me again. Few minutes later, her driver, Rockson of Ante Aku Ward, brought a polythene containing GHC2,000 from her. I thanked him and left accordingly.



Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen, from Branches to National level, all who ever contests any position visits Branches, Constituencies, Regional and National Executives, or individuals for advice. There are forms of appreciation shown and my experience in politics is that none of that is geared towards any clandestine move to give undue favour to any candidate. I will not dent my political career with any move that will call to question my position as Chairman and/or be part of any subtle move to subvert the will of the people at any election. Never! Not even because I was given GHC3,500.



I have carefully listened to all the attacks from her but never used the same medium to respond to any of such attacks on me as the Chairman of the Constituency, on my family and on my business as advised by elders I respect.

Upon advice, I sent Asamoah, one of my employees, to cash the GHC3,500 she gave me to be sent back to her through Rockson but he (Rockson) said he was advised by Keturah not to touch the money because she has cursed it and he (Rockson) might suffer the consequences if he did. And that, she has also visited Nogokpo in the Volta Region for justice to be served in her favour. In fact I have been waiting for that invitation to Nogokpo for my part of the story to be told if I have extorted money from her. Maybe, I am yet to receive that invitation.



Though I made some frantic efforts for peace to reign, they have all proved futile, except for the repetitive attacks.



I do not want war. I am not seeking revenge, even though I can see before my eyes the great sacrifices made by all of us. I am seeking peace and I will achieve it with you all on board.



None of us is complete without the other. Thus, no political party will reach its full potential until we all work together in unity of purpose, respecting and relying upon each other's strengths.



Fellow Akatamansonians, on my campaign trail, one significant issue that I said time and again was about the deficit we need to clear to give us a Parliamentarian and a win for his Excellency John Dramani Mahama. Let us prioritise this agenda and make it a reality come December 7, 2023.

Thank you.



???????? ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ z