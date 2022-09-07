1
RE: Man accuses Vodafone of causing death of brother with installation of fibre broadband

Vodafone Ghana

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: Vodafone Ghana

We are aware of the unfortunate event that led to the death of Mr. Michael Yaw Twum Ampofo at Ashaley Botwe, Greater Accra, on 19th February 2021. We are saddened by the incident and have extended our heartfelt condolences to the family.

We have cooperated fully and transparently with all the relevant agencies throughout the investigation process.

On 22nd October 2021, the authorised representative of the deceased initiated legal action against Vodafone Ghana. The matter is currently in court and we are accordingly unable to make any further comment at this time.

Vodafone Ghana will continue to deploy our infrastructure under strict safety procedures and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Corporate Communications Team

Vodafone Ghana

Mediarelation.gh@vodafone.com

Source: Vodafone Ghana
