RE: Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other - Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: Office of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei
My attention has been drawn to a post on GhanaWeb and other social media platforms including a purported leaked tape which has me allegedly commenting on the performance of the two personalities mentioned in the headline.
I wish to categorically deny making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.
The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments.
Source: Office of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei
