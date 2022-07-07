0
RE: Ofori-Atta and Bawumia are worse as each other - Akoto Osei booms in leaked tape

Akoto Osei Min Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, Presidential Adviser on the Economy

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: Office of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei

My attention has been drawn to a post on GhanaWeb and other social media platforms including a purported leaked tape which has me allegedly commenting on the performance of the two personalities mentioned in the headline.

I wish to categorically deny making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.

The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments.

Read full statement below:

Source: Office of Dr Anthony Akoto Osei
