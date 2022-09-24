RE: Soldier nabbed for snatching GH¢23,000 from a civilian

GAF logo

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to debunk a misleading report in a cross-section of the media, indicating that a Soldier (Private Asare Boateng) has been arrested for stealing GH¢23,000 belonging to a civilian.

GAF wishes to state categorically that the suspect is an imposter. He is not a Soldier neither is he a Bandsman at the Signal Regiment or a Civilian Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.



In furtherance to this, GAF wishes to place on record that on Friday 16 September 2022, the Military Police in Takoradi arrested Asare Boateng dressed in camouflage uniform, for posing as a Soldier and extorting monies from unsuspecting civilians at Elmina in the Central Region.



During interrogation, Asare Boateng confessed to engaging in impersonation and extortion.



The Military Police subsequently handed him over to the Kwasimintim Police Station at Takoradi for further action as required by law.

GAF therefore wishes to emphasise that the suspect (Asare Boateng) is not a Soldier and not affiliated to any Unit of the Ghana Armed Forces contrary to the reports in the media and therefore should not be regarded as such.



In the same view, GAF wishes to entreat the media to take advantage of its open door policy and to seek clarifications on such matters in order to avoid the publication of misleading reports that drags GAF into disrepute.



GAF also wishes to assure the general public that it will continuously work with all stakeholders to weed out criminal elements in the society, including any uniformed personnel who engages in illegal activity so that the nation can have a secured environment for socio-economic development.