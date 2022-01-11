REGSEC bans men from carrying their fellow men on the same motorcycle in Bawku

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Minister imposes curfew in Bawku and its environs
REGSEC issues new directives in Bawku
REGSEC calls for increased security in Bawku
Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), in its new directive amidst crisis in Bawku, has banned men from carrying their fellow men on the same motorcycle in the Bawku Municipality.
However, women, per a release issued, are allowed to carry fellow women only on the same motorcycle.
The REGSEC says the new directive has been enforced after a critical examination of the security situation in Bawku.
The Security Council recommended an increased presence of the security agencies in the township, especially in suburbs such as the Goil and Total filling stations areas.
Below is the statement:
- Use a non violent approach to address issues - NPC to Bawku leaders
- Wa Naa extends ban on Islamic preaching
- Conflicts cause of poverty in Northern Ghana - Survey
- Absence of war in Dagbon not peace – Haruna Iddrisu takes on Akufo-Addo
- Police Chiefs meet Ya-Naa over banished Yendi Divisional Commander
- Read all related articles