Rabies disease outbreak looms in Ashanti Region – Veterinary Service warns

Veterinary Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region has warned residents over possible outbreak of rabies disease in the region.

According to the directorate, residents in the region are at alarming risk of contracting rabies following the failure on the part of dog owners to get their pets vaccinated.



This was disclosed by a Veterinary Technologist and a Public Health Officer at the Ashanti Regional Veterinary Service Directorate, Mr Abraham Ofori.



He was speaking on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's health show on Sunday May 28,2023.



Mr Abraham Ofori disclosed that the number of dogs vaccinated for the rabies disease in the region have gone down drastically in the last three years making it dangerous for any individual who will suffer a bog bite.



Vaccination statistics

Mr Abraham Ofori disclosed that, over 26,000 dogs were vaccinated in 2019 for rabies disease , the number according to him, reduced from 26,000 to 21,000 in 2021.



He further revealed that, only 13,000 dogs were vaccinated in 2021, the number he noted decreased astronomically in 2022 as only 11,000 dogs were brought for vaccination.



Exposure to rabies



Mr Abraham Ofori said the situation has exposed residents in the region to the rabbies outbreak as most dogs who are yet to be vaccinated are potential carriers of the disease.



Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” He said.

The Veterinary Technologist has therefore called on pet owners to always ensure their dogs are vaccinated every year to help reduce cases of rabies in the region.



Transmission



The Public Health Officer noted that rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.