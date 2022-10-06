Rachel Appoh raises awareness about breast cancer

Rachel Appoh

Former Deputy Minister, Gender, Children and Social Protection Rachel Appoh, has advised Ghanaian women to regularly undergo checkups on their breasts.

In a message to mark her 40th birthday celebration today, October 6, 2022, Rachel Appoh stressed the importance of regular screenings and encourage Ghanaian women to embrace the act.



“Detecting cancer early when treatment works best is critical to saving lives. Said DPHHS Cancer control program USA, Supervisor Leah Merchant. Starting at age 40, women should talk to their medical provider about the benefits of screening, and women of average risk age 50 to 74years old should have a monogram done at least every 2 years"



“Therefore as I celebrate my birthday today, I urge all women to invest their time by going to a nearby hospital to screen their breasts. As the theme goes ' Together We C.A.N.



“God bless all the donors on this special month. Cheers to me”.



To mark her crossover to the ‘fourth floor’, Rachel Appoh has released some stunning pictures that detail her growth and accomplishment and captures her undeniable beauty.



The beautiful photos shared via her social media came with the caption “I thank God for today Hureyyyyy”

A professional accountant, Rachel Appoh rose through the political ranks to become the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.



Her dedication to the growth of women and gender issues saw her appointed as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under the Mahama administration.



She has two master's degrees; MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (UK) in 2015 and a Masters in Governance and Leadership (MGL) from GIMPA.



She is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that sets out to offer help and provide hope to widows, the physically challenged and children from deprived areas.



She is also the Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court, a popular series on UTV.