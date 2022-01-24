Radio Ada back on air

Radio Ada has began operating partially after incident

Source: GNA

Radio Ada, a community-based radio station in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region is back on air, ten days after unknown assailants violently attacked and destroyed the studio.

The station is now operating partially without some of its usual programmes until February 1st, 2022 when full operations shall resume.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Mr. Noah Dameh, the Deputy Station Coordinator explained that technicians have completed temporal maintenance on the vandalized equipment hence the coming back on air to serve its people.



"We pretested it from 11:00 hours on Sunday. And finally, we announced our hitting back on the airwaves at 13:00 hours," he said.



He noted that the station commemorated its coming back with a message, interspersed with traditional music, pre-recorded thanksgiving services, and recorded solidarity messages to thank the public for their empathy during the period.



Mr. Dameh indicated that after the attack on the station's equipment, staff and clients, operations were suspended as a bid to examine the extent of damage, make prompt repair works.

He expressed the station's gratitude to its listening communities, local, and international partners, and all other stakeholders for their support and solidarity.



Meanwhile, scores of residents in both Ada West and East have expressed their excitement over the coming back of the station on air again.



Mr. Simon Narh Akortia, a pupil-teacher and an ardent listener of Radio Ada told the GNA that, he is elated to hear the voice of the station again with just a touch on his radio set.



Mrs. Mary Kabukwor, a market woman said for the past ten days, she was not able to abreast herself with happenings both local, national and international hence the wide smile on her face after hearing the coming back of the station on the airwaves.