Radio Gold 90.5 FM back on air

Radio Gold 90.5 FM is back on the airwaves of the country for the first time since it was shut down by the government in May 2019.



In a post on FaceBook, the radio station indicated that its resumption, for now, is not to its full capacity but it is to enable the National Communications Authority (NCA) to run a field test.



“We are currently #OnAir to enable the regulator carry out field tests. This is not a typical test transmission. Thanks for the support,” the post read.



The closure of the radio station was deemed to be political because the station was politically aligned to the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In explaining its decision to shut down Radio Gold, the NCA said that the radio station was closed because it did not have the authorisation to operate and was in line with Regulations 65 (1) of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011, L. I. 1991, which states that “a person shall not use a radio frequency without authorisation from the Authority.”



The NCA, however, granted Radio Gold the license to operate after it applied for a renewal of its expired FM Radio broadcasting authorisation.



“The Governing Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA), at a Board meeting held on 11th October 2021, approved the grant of a total of One Hundred and Thirty-Three (133) FM radio broadcasting authorizations which include new applications from entities whose FM radio stations were closed down after the 2017 FM Audit as well as existing stations which applied for renewal of their expired FM Radio broadcasting authorizations,” a statement released by the NCA on October 12, 2021 said.



