Radio/TV moderators must discipline their panellists - Ayeh-Paye

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has advised media show hosts to discipline their panellists who go astray during discussions on the airwaves.

Speaking in relation to the arrest of Accra FM's Presenter, Bobie Ansah, who has been charged with offensive conduct for alleging that the First Lady and Second Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia respectively have stolen State lands, Hon. Ayeh-Paye stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that radio and TV show moderators are partly to blame for the insubordination of panel members who use abusive language on the airwaves.



He noted that some moderators, instead of bringing their panellists to order, take delight in allowing them to vituperating other people without caution.



He believed this trend of insulting in the media will come to an end should the moderators apply the ethics of their profession in ensuring no one is allowed to use invectives on the programmes they host.

"Let's be careful of our utterances . . . If these things will stop, you, the moderators, are a part of the solution," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



