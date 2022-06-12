Rahim Abdul Rahaman is not a member of Sinare family, deal with him at your own risk - Alhaji Sinare

National Vice-Chairman of the NDC, Said Sinare

National Vice-Chairman of the NDC, Said Sinare has asked the public to desist from doing business with one Abdul Rahim Rahaman who sells lands and properties to clients in the family name of Sinare.

Said Sinare, in a statement, noted that they have been notified of activities of an imposter, Abdul Rahim Rahaman, and disassociated themselves from his acts



His statement comes after a Ghanaian businessman named Bobby Yawson filed a lawsuit against Medikal over his newly built East Legon Hills Santeo mansion which was allegedly sold to Medikal by Abdul Rahim Rahaman whose mother is related to the Sinares.



His statement authorized the general public to take notice of the activities of Mr. Abdul Rahim Rahaman and asked that he should be reported to the police if apprehended.



PRESS RELEASE



Date: June 10, 2022 Attention: ALL MEDIA HOUSES

RAHIM ABDUL RAHAMAN NOT PART OF THE SINARE FAMILY, YOU TRANSACT BUSINESS WITH HIM IN THE NAME OF SINARE's AT YOUR OWN RISK



We have been officially notified about the activities of an impersonator named Rahim Abdul Rahaman, who goes around duping people by using the name Sinare, a family that is well respected locally and internationally, and we would like to take this opportunity to condemn his dealings and set the record straight on the following:



1. Aside from his mother, Rahim Abdul Rahaman is not related to the Sinare family, as he has been telling his apparent clients.



2. He has not been appointed to sell, lease, or hire properties owned by the Sinares, or to conduct any business on their behalf.



3. It is the view of the respected Sinare family that the individual using the name Sinare is operating without any legal authorization and fraudulently using our name to enrich himself and, if not stopped, will face the legal wrath of the family if apprehended.



4. Anyone doing business with Abdul Rahim in the name of the Sinare family does so at their own peril.

5. The general public should take notice of his activities and report him to law enforcement agencies.



SIGNED



H.E ALHAJI SAID SINARE



NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE NDC