Rails M/A Basic School cries out over lack of educational facilities

Current state of school block

The investigative lens had it that, the lives of pupils and teachers of Nkawkaw Asuboni rails (kokrompe) M/A Basic School in the Eastern Region are under serious threat as academic works are conducted in old ramshackle buildings, whose roof's are partly ripped off with visible cracks on itself.

It is said that the block was built in 1960 almost 61 years ago. Endangering the lives of pupils and teachers, promising to collapse any moment from now.



Even though the classroom's block sitting on the compound of the Nkawkaw Asuboni rails M/A Basic School was declared a death trap some months ago, the structure is still in use. According to the authorities of the school, the building was still in use because they did not have anywhere to keep the students, as an effort to stop them from coming to school would distort the academic calendar.



The structure, which has not seen any renovation since it was built, has developed deep cracks on the walls and all the pillars that hold it together have developed cracks leaving it at the Verge of collapse. The roofing sheets are all worn out with the sun rays pointing directly to the classrooms whenever the sun is up to shine whiles the wood and frames are also rotten.



Because of all this problems some pupils of the Asuboni rails (kokrompe)M/A school have to study outside due to the unavailability of decent classrooms and Chairs. On the same compound, the Asuboni rails M/A kindergarten (KG), class six and five primary wooden structure are an eyesore. The primary wooden structure has titled to one direction, and it could fall of any moment from now.

Confirming the sovereignty of the situation to the mirror, the Head teacher of the Asuboni rails M/A Basic School, Mr. Samuel Danso, said students were not meant to occupy the dilapidated structures but situations compelled management of the school to allow it.



He explained that, some portions of the roofs were ripped off after the rains, others were dangerously hanging in front of the classrooms, exposing the students and teachers to danger.



Mr. Samuel Danso indicated that, an uncompleted eight-unit classroom block alongside the uncompleted Kindergarten block has been left to rot in the bush for close to five years after construction owing to inadequate funds to complete it. He further stated that, the student population has over the years increased to almost 700.



Management is hereby calling on government and appropriate bodies to come to their aid and help revive the classroom blocks.