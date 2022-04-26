0
Menu
News

Rain storm in Kintampo North destroys houses, properties

Fanteakwa Storm.png Current state of some homes in Asanteakwa

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: Adams hamid Wumpini

Several houses, a basic school, and a CHIPS compound have been destroyed by a heavy storm in Asantekwa, a farming community in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The incident, according to residents of the community, occurred at around 5 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022. A victim, madam Rebecca Betamador told this reporter she and her family have since the disaster been relying on neighbors for shelter after their family house was raised down by the storm.

" My younger brothers have been relying on their friends for shelter while myself and my mom seek shelter from some neighbors around," she said.

Meanwhile, Officials from the office of the Kintampo North Municipal National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO are said to have visited the community to assess the extent of damage caused by the storm and submitted an assessment report to the office of the Municipal Chief Executive for an action to be taken.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Mr.Abubakar Mohammed in an interview with this reporter said his office, upon hearing the news of the incident in the evening of Sunday, April 24, 2022, quickly alerted the office of the VRA/NEDCO in Kintampo to put off the lights in the area before they rushed there Monday morning to assess the situation.

He disclosed, from their assessment, about sixteen (16) households, a CHIPS compound, and the SDA Basic School in the community were the major things hit by the storm.

"About sixteen (16) households, their CHIPS compound, and the school; an SDC School, about three classroom blocks have been affected. We have submitted our report to the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE and luckily enough, at that particular moment, the MP was also there.

Some Carpenters have been engaged to immediately work on the CHIPS compound for health care delivery to continue. As for the school, fortunately, they are on vacation and I believe by the time they resume, it will be ready for them", he said.

Source: Adams hamid Wumpini
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Charlotte Osei rejects calls to be made SC judge in 2025
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up on relationships with Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches