Rain washes off parts of road at Abossey Okai

Accra Graphic Floods File photo of some flooded area in Accra

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra floods again

Man narrates his experience during heavy downpour

Portions of Pamprom road destroyed after heavy downpour

Some parts of Pamprom in Abossey Okai have been completely destroyed after Monday evening’s heavy rain fall.

In a video from TV3’s Twitter page, three vehicles are reported to have also crashed during the rains as portions of the road were washed off by the rains.

The stretch has since been left with large dents in the middle of the road.

Some fire and police security were spotted at the scene trying to ensure residents are safe and to salvage the situation.

The report by TV3 however indicated that occupants of the vehicles which crashed fortunately escaped before the flood waters washed away their vehicles.

During an interview with one driver, he said “I wanted a place to park but, in an attempt, to park on the pavement, I realized my car was moving even when I pulled his hand break. I had to hold to some metal to rescue myself for over 2 hours after which I went home to later come for my car.”

Heavy rains from Monday through to Tuesday May 24, 2022 have left many stranded due to flooding.

The Ghana police have cautioned the public, especially those in Accra and Tema to be cautious with movements.

