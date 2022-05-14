2
Menu
News

Rains cause floods in parts of Accra

Flooding At Adabraka Sahara57 750x500 1 This mornings downpour led to floods in some parts of Accra

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A two-hour rainfall has flooded parts of Ghana’s national capital, Accra.

Some of the flooded areas include Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, Korle Bu Mortuary Road, Tema Community 25, Golf City among others.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued an earlier warning that “cloudiness is expected over most parts of the country this morning, with pockets of rain over southern Ghana. Breaks of sunshine will be experienced later”.

“Afternoon to evening rains is expected over parts of the middle and northern sectors”, the meteo agency said.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Related Articles: