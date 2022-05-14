Rains cause floods in parts of Accra

This mornings downpour led to floods in some parts of Accra

A two-hour rainfall has flooded parts of Ghana’s national capital, Accra.

Some of the flooded areas include Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, Korle Bu Mortuary Road, Tema Community 25, Golf City among others.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued an earlier warning that “cloudiness is expected over most parts of the country this morning, with pockets of rain over southern Ghana. Breaks of sunshine will be experienced later”.

“Afternoon to evening rains is expected over parts of the middle and northern sectors”, the meteo agency said.