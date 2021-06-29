Rains, flooding will not hamper Census in Ashanti Region - GSS

Ashanti Region is experiencing its worst flooding

Source: GNA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is considering extending the enumeration period for the 2021 Population and Housing Census in flood-prone areas in the Ashanti Region if those places are not covered within two weeks.

“The data of every Ghanaian needs to be captured, and nobody will be left out.



“Consequently, there is the need for us to make provision for those areas which will be hit by the current floods,” Dr Kobina Abaka Ansah, Ashanti Regional Statistician, told the Ghana News Agency GNA in Kumasi.



The Region is experiencing its worst flooding, following days of heavy rains, which had rendered some flood-prone areas a ‘no-go area.’



At least four people have lost their lives while hundreds of people have been displaced, cutting off some communities after their bridges were submerged.

Meteorologists have warned of more rainstorms in the Region in the coming days.



Dr Abaka Ansah told the GNA that over six million people were targeted for enumeration in the most populous region, which was divided into four zones for the Census.



Already, the GSS has listed more than 97 per cent of structures, preceding the enumeration of the people.