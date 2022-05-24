0
Menu
News

Rains knock down trees, flood Accra

Tree Block4 Tree falls on a street, restricting movement

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some trees in Accra got downed by the rains that fell on Monday night into Tuesday morning in some parts of the national capital.

Trees within the Achimota Forest, North Kansehie, Abelenkpe, Rawlings Park, and North Industrial Area, among others, fell on some streets, thus, blocking them.

Floods also ravaged some parts of the city.

Areas like Kaneshie, WestHills mall, Adabraka, Dansoman, Pamprom among others, were taken over by floodwaters.

See pictures below:







Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns
How Atta Mills described NPP’s ‘property owning democracy'
Four Ghanaian players who were abandoned by their fathers
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed