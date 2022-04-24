1
Menu
News

Rains to hit parts of Accra, Central, Ashanti on Sunday, April 24 - Ghana Meteo

Rainstorm File 3340 The GMA says the rains will hit Accra and other regions later on Sunday

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has announced that there would be rains in the later hours of the morning of Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Announcing this through its social media handles, the GMA said the rains would be accompanied by windy conditions and affect parts of Accra and regions in the south of the country.

“Rain, thunder and windy conditions are expected later this morning over the Volta before drifting to the Eastern, Gt. Accra, Ashanti, Central and Western regions in the afternoon,” a tweet said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
For a moment, I passed out – Sir Sam Jonah narrates harrowing moment in a mine
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit
Stay away from the Judiciary – Sosu warns Dame