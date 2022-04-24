Rains to hit parts of Accra, Central, Ashanti on Sunday, April 24 - Ghana Meteo

The GMA says the rains will hit Accra and other regions later on Sunday

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has announced that there would be rains in the later hours of the morning of Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Announcing this through its social media handles, the GMA said the rains would be accompanied by windy conditions and affect parts of Accra and regions in the south of the country.



“Rain, thunder and windy conditions are expected later this morning over the Volta before drifting to the Eastern, Gt. Accra, Ashanti, Central and Western regions in the afternoon,” a tweet said.