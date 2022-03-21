Rainstorm ravages Oterkpolu township

Current situation in the township

A rainstorm on Monday, March 14, left scores of people homeless.

Some Residents of Oterkpolu in the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly have been left with no roof atop their houses after a massive rainstorm caused havoc to the township.



The rainstorm which started around 5 pm also uprooted trees and broke down electrical poles. The township has been left with no electricity for three days.

According to reports, about 10 houses had their roofing sheets ripped off, leaving occupants homeless.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had assessed the situation but is yet to make the needed intervention.