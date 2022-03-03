Rainstorm rips off roofs of buildings, injures people in Ho

The rainstorm occurred Wednesday, 2 March 2020

A rainstorm that hit the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, has led to the destruction of structures within the municipality.

The rainstorm occurred Wednesday, 2 March 2020.



The rainstorm which lasted between 20 and 30 minutes, ripped off the roof of buildings, uprooted trees, and brought down giant billboards in parts of the town.



The storm also destroyed electricity supply lines leading to interruption in power supply in certain parts of the town.



The suburbs affected by the power cut include Barracks, C.K road, the Ho Technical University, and SSNIT flats among other places.



A secretarial shop and local eatery located close to the Ho Municipal hospital was destroyed by a mango tree that fell during the storm, injuring some of its occupants.

The building of the Ho branch of Advans Ghana, near the Raymakossa traffic intersection, also had its roof ripped off by the rainstorm.



While some houses around Ho-Bankoe had their roofs ripped off and the RIS Presby School located at the SSNIT flats had the entire roof of the lower primary block ripped off by the storm.



The storm which led to fallen trees resulted in the blocking of the road at the Old traffic light around the High Court area, Residency, the Kpodzi to Mawuko Girls road among others.



Officials of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service had to rescue persons who were affected by the storm.



The Municipal Director for NADMO, Stephen Adigon whose family house was also affected by the storm, on a tour around the affected places told journalists that, his men will do an assessment of the extent of damage on Thursday, 3 March 2022, to determine the way forward.