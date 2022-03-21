Rainstorm ruins clinic, houses and injures three children in the Savannah Region

Roofless building in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region

Correspondence from Savannah Region

A heavy downpour has ripped off the roofs of parts of the Kalba clinic in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.



The incident occurred on Saturday, March 19, 2022.



The impact of the rain which battered the community, also rendered several residents homeless and injured three children in the process.



The affected children have been treated and discharged from the Kalba clinic which also suffered the brunt of the heavy downpour.



The rainstorm particularly destroyed the roof of the OPD amongst others forcing the management of the facility to suspend health services.



Officials of the facility said the extent of damage caused is dire and appealed for urgent attention to restore health services.

Victims of the rainstorm in an interview with GhanaWeb said they have lost several properties worth thousands of cedis to the rainstorm and appealed to the government through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid.



According to them, they are currently perching with their neighbours for the time being while waiting on benevolent organisations to come to their rescue.



“I was sleeping with my family and heard an unusual sound from the roof of my room. I quickly woke my wife and children up to take cover and before we could do that, the rainstorm ripped off the roof injuring one of my children,” narrated Mr. John Chiwetey.



“We are appealing to the appropriate agencies to come to our aid because we can't continue to perch with others and become a burden on them,” another victim appealed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb’s visit to the community saw District officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) assessing the extent of damage caused by the rainstorm but declined to comment on the situation when approached.